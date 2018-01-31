Witnesses sought after damage caused to van

Police are investigating after damage was caused to a van in the borough last week.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between 5.30pm on January 23 and 7.50am on January 24, but details were only made public by the police on January 30.

Detailing the investigation, a police spokesperson said: “A white Citroen Berlingo van was parked up in Abbeyville Park between 5.30pm on January 23 and 7.50am on January 24.

“At some point during that night, damage was caused to the rear passenger side panel. Police believe this was caused by another vehicle.”

They added: “If you witnessed anything that could be related to this, please get in contact with us on 101 and quote incident number 1035 of 24/01/18.

“Folks, please remember, all drivers have a duty of care when they get behind the wheel. If you have a collision, even with an unattended parked car, you have legal obligations to fulfil.

“You must stop, remain and report. These are three separate obligations and three separate offences if you fail to do so.”