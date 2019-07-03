Witnesses sought after paint thrown over car

Police are investigating after an incident of criminal damage in the Rashee Park area of Ballyclare.

It is understood white paint was thrown over a black Audi vehicle sometime between 1am and 2am on Sunday, June 30.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Were you in the area at the time?

“Did you witness the incident? Can you provide details of the suspect?

“If you have any information that may assist this investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 252 30/06/19.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”