Witnesses sought following attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in a local park.

The Times understands the incident occurred on a cycle path in Hazelbank Park at approximately 6pm on November 28, but details were only made public by the police on December 2.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “A man was assaulted and was treated by an ambulance at the scene.

“The assailant is described as approximately 5’6”, in his mid-late 40’s, of stocky build with a grey beard and his hair in a ponytail. He had four dogs with him and another male who was approximately 5’6” with short grey hair who looked to be in his 60’s.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “There was another cyclist who witnessed the assault, but he has not yet contacted police.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 1080 28/11/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”