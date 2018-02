Police are appealing for information after a burglary in the Whitehouse area last night.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “At approximately 6.55pm, the burglary occurred in the area of Whitehouse Park, where a number of items were stolen.

“A black Vauxhall Corsa was witnessed making off from the scene.

“If you have any information, please contact officers at Antrim on 101.”