Witnesses sought following Cave Hill assault

Police are appealing for information after a male was assaulted at the Cave Hill Country Park.

The Times understands the incident occurred at the local beauty spot at approximately 7.30pm on September 21, but details were only made public by police over the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police from Tennent Street are looking for witnesses in relation to an assault that occurred at the park.

“At around 7.30 pm, a male was attacked by a number of youths on the pathway to the quarry.

“If you have any information about this assault, please come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference number 1883 of 21/09/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.