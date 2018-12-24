Witnesses sought following Glengormley hit and run

Police are investigating after a road traffic collision in the Farmley Crescent area of Glengormley.

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday, December 19.

A police spokesperson said: “A silver vehicle has been left with considerable damage to the driver’s side, which is believed to have been caused by a red van/lorry.

“It’s possible that the driver of the other vehicle was unaware of this, but may have since noticed damage to the side of their vehicle.

“If you have any information regarding this, please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 908 of 19/12/18.”