Woman left shocked after being threatened by man armed with sword

A woman aged in her 60s was threatened by a man brandishing a sword during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

The terrifying incident occurred in the Upper Ballyboley Road area of Ballyclare in the early hours of Friday morning, June 28.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “We received a report that at around 1am a man had entered a property in the Upper Ballyboley Road area armed with what was described as a sword.

“The man threatened the female occupant, who is aged in her 60s, and demanded she hand over car keys and money. He then made off in a blue Peugeot 106. The vehicle was found burnt out a short distance down the road. The woman was not injured, however, she was left very shocked by the incident.

“Officers subsequently arrested a 20-year-old-man on suspicion of aggravated burglary and stealing; aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle and driving while disqualified. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries."

DS Coulter added: “Our enquires are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who saw the car involved to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 112 28/6/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."