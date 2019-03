There were delays on the Larne train line today due to ‘disruptive passengers’ on a lunchtime Northern Ireland Railways service.

Detailing the incident, a Translink spokesperson said: “A group of disruptive passengers on board the 12.55pm train from Larne Harbour to Great Victoria Street caused the service to be delayed.

“The situation was quickly resolved. To maintain the timetable, the return train at 2.15pm from Great Victoria Street started from Lanyon Place station in Belfast.”