Diversions to be in place during works

A £240,000 road improvement scheme will commence on the Doagh Road on Monday, September 10.

The scheme will resurface a 1.2 kilometre stretch of the road between Houston’s Corner Roundabout and Carntall Road.

To facilitate the work a full road closure will be in operation continuously from 7am on September 10 until 7pm on Friday, September 14.

A further road closure will be required continuously from 7am on September 26 until 7pm on Friday, September 28.

Lane closures will also be in operation at other times between September 17 and October 12.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place to control traffic during lane closure periods.

A diversionary route will be clearly signposted during road closures via the Carntall Road and Ballynure Road.

The scheme is expected to be completed by mid October however dates are subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department for Infrastructure will keep the public informed of any change.

The Department has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, however, motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchNI.com