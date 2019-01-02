Applications now open for pre-school and primary places

The Education Authority will be accepting applications for pre-school and primary one places online from today (January 2).

Applications apply for the intake in September 2019.

Applications will close at midnight on Thursday January 31 2019.

After this date, schools/playgroups will be considering applications.

The Education Authority says that if oversubscribed, schools/playgroups’ published criteria will be applied. This criteria can be viewed on the Education Authority website.

For more information, visit www.eani.org.uk/admissions.