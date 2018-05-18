Frampton packs a punch for integrated education campaign

The Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) took Carl “The Jackal” Frampton on a whistle stop tour of integrated schools on May 14.

The World Champion Boxer and NICIE patron made dreams come true for hundreds of children when he visited Cranmore Integrated

Carl Frampton pictured with staff and students at Mallusk Integrated Primary. Pic by Declan Roughan Photography.

Primary in south Belfast, Cliftonville Integrated Primary and Hazelwood Integrated College, both in his native north Belfast, before finishing the day in one of the newest integrated schools, Mallusk Integrated Primary.

Carl, who famously became a three-time world champion over two weight divisions, is a huge supporter of Integrated Education. Commenting on his decision to go public about this, Carl said: “I am delighted to say that I fully support integrated education in Northern Ireland. It is great to see children and young people from all communities having the opportunity to learn together under one roof on a daily basis.

“That’s what integrated education offers, children can make friends and get to know one another no matter what their community background is. It’s my belief that this will make a big difference to their lives. Integrated education is definitely the way forward and this has been an amazing day that I will never forget.”

Commenting on Carl’s support for integrated education, NICIE Chief Executive Officer, Roisin Marshall said: “To say we are thrilled is an understatement. We in NICIE are absolutely delighted to have Carl join us as a patron and it’s fantastic for us to have him showing such support for our important work. We are extremely grateful for the generosity Carl has shown us.”

The Principal of Mallusk Integrated Primary, Mrs Susanne Kinsella, added: “We are thrilled to be able to show Carl why integrated schools are so special.

“We are so proud to be part of the Integrated sector- bringing together Catholic, Protestant and children of other faith and cultural backgrounds in a shared environment, where they can learn to understand, respect and appreciate difference.”