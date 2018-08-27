Hard work rewarded at Glengormley High

Glengormley High School students were overjoyed as they reaped the fruit of their hard labour

Showing a 62 per cent increase on last year’s figure alone, the proportion of children achieving five or more GCSEs at grades A*-C is now at the highest level since 2010.

The percentage of pupils achieving five or more GCSEs at grade A*-C (including English and maths) has increased on last year by 43 per cent, the highest level since 2009.

A total of 99 per cent of Glengormley High pupils were awarded grades in at least five GCSEs.

Principal, Mr Massey said: “The hard work and commitment from both pupils and staff has paid off. Not only has today been a great day in the office for results, but our new offering of 23 A Level subjects (all delivered in-house) has realised a massive Sixth Year enrolment - the largest since 2011.”

Some notable subject performances this year include Further Maths with 89 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C, Art and Design with 83 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C, Performing Arts with 93 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C, English with 70 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C and ICT with 79 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C.