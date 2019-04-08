School recognised for pastoral care

Hazelwood Integrated College has been awarded the Derrytrasna Award for exceptional Pastoral Care.

Principal, Máire Thompson, attended today’s event at Stormont alongside Year 10 students Drusilla Larkin and Lee McCoy and other staff members to receive the award from Permanent Secretary Mr Derek Baker.

The college had been nominated by a parent for the quality of pastoral care they provided for her son who is supported by the Additional Educational Needs Department.

This award comes after the school’s recent ETI Sustaining Improvement Inspection report which paid particular regard to Pastoral Care and Safeguarding and stated that, “The SLT and staff members with key responsibilities for safeguarding and additional educational needs provision are highly skilled and experienced, showing a strong commitment to the welfare and learning of the pupils.”

In recent years the Whitewell Road school has introduced a number of initiatives to support student well-being, the most recent of which being the introduction of on-site social workers to add an additional layer of support for students, including those with mental health problems and also Looked After Children.

Principal of Hazelwood, Máire Thompson said: “We at Hazelwood are committed to providing excellent pastoral support to our students in order to enhance their learning experience.

“We are delighted to win this award in recognition of our best practice work in this area.”