School’s fond farewell to retiring teachers

The service and dedication shown by three teachers at a Ballyclare primary school was recognised as they retired from their positions at the end of term.

The school family at Fairview PS said goodbye to Heather McManus, Carol Burch and Yvonne Dickey.

Mrs Dickey served at the school for 38 years.

She was one of the first teachers at the Hillmount Avenue school when it opened and the last to retire from that original intake.

Throughout the vast majority of her teaching career at Fairview, Mrs Dickey taught primary three class.

She also served as acting vice principal for a period of time.

In latter years she was responsible for looking after the newly qualified teachers in the school, a post that was pivotal in ensuring fresh staff arrivals settled into teaching life.

Mrs Burch spent 17 years at the school.

She taught primary seven and was heavily involved in the school’s music department, leading the Junior Choir.

Mrs McManus taught at Fairview for eight years. Her husband is a church minister and she is retiring to spend more time with her family in Tandragee.

She served as Fairview’s Eco teacher and was involved in the school being awarded Green Flag status over a number of years.

Paying tribute to the departing members of staff, Principal Paula Matthews said: “I’d like to thank Heather, Carol and Yvonne for their hard work and dedication.

“Many children were taught by them over the years and their contribution to school life will be very sorely missed.”