Family of tragic Carter ‘moved’ by tributes and fundraising

The parents of a nine-year-old Newtownabbey boy killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tenerife have been “moved” by the tributes paid by well-wishers.

Carter Junior Carson was struck by the car outside a shopping centre in Adeje on Thursday.

Family friend Charlene Dinnen said Carter’s dad Stuart and partner Clair were “moved” by many tributes left on the website www.justgiving.com – and the total of almost £11,000 raised to cover the funeral costs.

Ms Dinnen said she set up the crowd-funding webpage soon after she heard about the tragedy.

“When I got the word this had happened I felt so helpless because I was over here and they were over there,” she said.

“As a close family friend I wanted to do something to lessen the burden for them, so that there would be one thing less for them to worry about when they came back.

“Everybody has been amazing and the generosity fantastic. From the next door neighbour to as far away as America and Canada, everyone has been absolutely fantastic.”

Ms Dinnen said the grieving parents are “keeping an eye on the [JustGiving] page” and have taken some comfort from the expressions of support.

“The lovely tributes being left to Carter are obviously helping them and will help them more in the days to come. They are just amazed and moved at the generosity of people.”

Despite efforts to save him, the Abbots Cross Primary School pupil died in hospital on Friday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the school said: “The whole school community of Abbots Cross Primary is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our P5 pupil, Carter Carson.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter’s immediate and wider family circle at this tragic time.”

A car believed to have been involved in the crash was found abandoned a few miles from the scene.

Two men have been arrested and are being questioned by Spanish police.