Firefighters tasked to early-morning blaze

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Glengormley this morning.

The Times understands the incident was reported to the emergency services at approximately 6.45am on Thursday, May 31.

Detailing the operation, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at a semi-detached house at Elmfield Road, Glengormley.

“Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish a small fire in the roof space. Fire crew from Glengormley station attended the incident.”