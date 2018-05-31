Firefighters tasked to early-morning blaze

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Glengormley this morning.
The Times understands the incident was reported to the emergency services at approximately 6.45am on Thursday, May 31.
Detailing the operation, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at a semi-detached house at Elmfield Road, Glengormley.
“Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish a small fire in the roof space. Fire crew from Glengormley station attended the incident.”