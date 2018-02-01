Foster selected for UUP position

The Ulster Unionist Party has co-opted Robert Foster to succeed John Scott on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

John Scott retired from politics due to health reasons on Monday, January 29.

Mr Scott was elected to the local authority in 2014 on a UUP ticket before sitting as an Independent councillor and recently as a DUP representative.

Commenting on the co-option, UUP leader Robin Swann MLA said: “I’m delighted Robert has succeeded John Scott as a councillor in Macedon DEA on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Having known Robert for a number of years, I know he will be a dedicated, conscientious public representative.

“Robert is a team player and with his knowledge of the area he represents, he will make sure he is a voice for his constituents. He has an infectious enthusiasm and with his background in local industry, he will bring a lot of experience and knowledge to the role.

“I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank John Scott for his years of service whilst a UUP councillor and I wish John and his family sincere best wishes for the future.”

Cllr Foster added: “I’m very sorry John has suffered ill health and I wish him all the best on his retirement from the council. He was a great help to me when I stood in the 2017 Assembly Election and I now count him as a personal friend. I look forward to taking on the role as a UUP councillor for Macedon DEA and bringing the Ulster Unionist Party team in Antrim and Newtownabbey back up to its full complement again.

“Having lived in and canvassed the area in previous elections, I’m aware of the pertinent issues affecting the community which I want to see addressed as soon as possible. It will be a challenge but it’s one which I’m looking forward to.”