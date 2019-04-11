Funding boost for Glengormley club

Glengormley Amateur Boxing Club is set to upgrade their facilities thanks to a £9,000 grant from the Alpha Programme.

The funding will be used to install a new ceiling and upgrade the lighting above the club’s boxing ring and training space.

Welcoming the announcement, club secretary Mal Scott said: “Next year we’ll be celebrating our 50th anniversary and this funding from the Alpha Programme is a great way to begin the celebrations.

“Keeping our facilities up to scratch is vital to ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our young boxers.”

Niamh-Anne McNally from Alpha Resource Management added: “We’re delighted to be able to announce this latest round of funding for a really varied range of projects.

“Glengormley Boxing Club provides a really positive focus for young people and we’re very pleased to have been able to offer them this support.”

The Alpha Programme has supported 179 community and biodiversity projects since it was launched in 2008.

It has distributed almost £6million through the Landfill Communities Fund to projects dedicated to bringing positive change to communities within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn.

The programme is managed by Groundwork NI.

Richard Rogers who oversees the Programme for Groundwork NI stated: “This is exactly the sort of project we introduced our small grants programme for.

“Although it’s a relatively modest amount of funding, it will make a real difference to the club and its members.”

Applications for the next round of Alpha Programme funding close on July 26.

Anyone considering applying to the programme is encouraged to contact Richard Rogers at alphaprogramme@groundworkni.co.uk to discuss their application prior to submission.