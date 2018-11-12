Gene Fitzpatrick to host ‘jingle’ concert in aid of children’s hospice

Comedian Gene Fitzpatrick will host a special “Jingle Concert” at The Theatre at the Mill on Thursday November 22 at 7.00pm in support of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Special guest choirs from Hazelwood Integrated College, Kings Park Primary School, Resurrection Gospel Choir and the Courtyard Community Choir will join soprano Maureen Larmour, Kenny and Kyle McDowell, Delta Youth Group and the Lawerson and Toal Dance Academy for an evening of music and dance.

The Hillcroft Special School Choir will welcome concert-goers on arrival. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Christmas campaign, “Jingle All The Way.”

Hillcroft principal Roz McFeeters said: “We are beyond delighted to be part of this special night. Every penny raised will help to provide compassionate palliative care that is unique to the Children’s Hospice.

“To perform at The Theatre at the Mill is an absolute highlight and I urge everyone to support this great evening of local entertainment.”

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice regional fundraiser Catherine O’Hara, said: “We are deeply grateful to the local council, the staff at the theatre and Newtownabbey Men’s Shed who have worked so hard to put this fabulous show on the road. Proceeds from this show will help us to maintain a unique service of specialist care for our life limited and life threatened children and young people With over £3.82 million needed every year, nights like these are a life line to our charity and the families who need our care. We appreciate every penny.”

Tickets, priced at £15 can be booked online at: theatreatthemill.com.