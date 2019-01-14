Antrim emergency department ‘under extreme pressure’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has issued advice to residents as 30 people continue to wait for beds at Antrim Area Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “So far today, 101 people have attended Antrim Area Hospital ED, 27 of these by ambulance.

“Medical staff have made the decision to admit 30 people who are now waiting on a bed to become available in a ward.

“Work is ongoing across all services to make sure everyone gets the care they need. We continue to publish posts when our EDs are under extreme pressure to inform the public about the situation we face and to ensure that everyone makes the appropriate choice of health care service.”

The spokesperson added: “If you are seriously ill or injured and need urgent treatment, then please do come to the ED. Otherwise, consider the alternatives https://bit.ly/23KOZma

“If you or a family member is asked to wait, understand that we are doing all we can to give the best care to all of our patients. Thank you.”