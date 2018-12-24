Regional award for Belfast Lough Sailability charity

The Belfast Lough Sailability charity has won a regional award for disabled visitors in the Venue of the Year competition.

Belfast Lough Sailabilty received the award from the Euan’s Guide charity in recognition of its efforts to welcome disabled visitors in Northern Ireland.

Euan’s Guide, is described as the ‘Trip Advisor for disabled people’.

It is designed to give advice for guidance for disabled travellers with venues featured on the Euan’s Guide website publicising events that are accessible.

Euan MacDonald, co-founder of Euan’s Guide, said: “Since launching Euan’s Guide five years ago, I’ve had the great pleasure of reading thousands of access reviews written by disabled people all over the UK and beyond.

“It now feels apt to extend our appreciation to the venues that those people have recognised in their reviews, and to those venues who have worked with us to make access easier for disabled people over the years.

“I’m delighted to name Belfast Lough Sailability as the regional winner of Venue of the Year in Northern Ireland.

“The volunteers have demonstrated an exceptional welcome for disabled visitors and it comes as no surprise that they have achieved two five -star reviews on Euan’s Guide.

“I look forward to reading more excellent reviews of Sailability at Carrickfergus Sailing Club and marina.”

Paul Bunting, chairman of Belfast Lough Sailability said: “BLS is delighted and honoured to gain this award. We work hard to achieve a good balance for accessibility and are humbled by both the courage and achievements of all our volunteers and participants with disabilities.

“This encourages us to move forward into 2019 with renewed enthusiasm and energy to meet the needs of all our clients.”

As part of its efforts to drive change, Euan’s Guide is an access survey to address the lack of information that exists about disabled people’s experiences.

Euan is encouraging all disabled people to share their thoughts in this survey. To take part, go to: http://www.euansguide.com/survey.