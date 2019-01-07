Residents told not to attend hospital unless seriously ill

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has issued an appeal for people not to attend the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital if their complaint is not urgent.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “There are currently 78 people waiting in the Emergency Department (ED) at Antrim Area Hospital.

“It is extremely busy with 27 very sick people being cared for in the Department while a bed becomes available for them in a ward.

“Staff across the hospital are working very hard to give the best care possible to our patients and we thank them for their efforts.

“Please do not attend the ED unless you are seriously ill or injured and need to be treated immediately.

Everyone presenting at the ED is assessed by a triage nurse within 15 minutes of arriving and then seen in order of clinical priority, the most serious cases are always seen first.

“If your complaint isn’t urgent or life threatening, please consider using other services https://bit.ly/23KOZma”