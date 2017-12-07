‘Support always there for people in need’

Members of a local community group recently hosted a Mood Matters training session with Aware NI on good health and well-being.

The event, organised by Tildarg Cultural Society, was held on November 29.

The training session focused on mental health issues including stress and depression. Members learned skills on dealing with these topics to best benefit themselves and others in the community.

Speaking after the event, Cllr Jordan Greer said: “Mental health is a major issue in our society and is often overlooked in rural areas where it can be easy for people to sometimes feel isolated or stressed with the pressures in our agricultural sector.

“We hope mental health may be put high on the agenda as a priority in our government health spending to address growing concerns. I’d encourage other community groups to host similar sessions with Aware or like minded organisations to learn how we can best help ourselves and others within our families, friend circles and community who may be going through a difficult period. It’s important that those in need know there is support for them.”

For more information about the support available, contact Aware on 028 9035 7820.