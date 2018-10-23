Impassioned plea for Robert’s safe return

The sister of missing man, Robert Holmes (42), has issued a heartfelt appeal for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police.

The Ballysillan man was last seen in the Lakeview Avenue area of Mossley shortly after 12.50pm on October 17.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Joanne Clarke said: “This is completely out of character for Robert. He would go for walks up the Cave Hill for a few hours, but always came home.

“He’s not in any trouble and we just want him home safely. He loves his family and we all love and care about him. He had got a new job in Greenisland and was enjoying it.”

Joanne added: “He is a singer-song writer and writes songs about God. He is a member of a walking group and enjoys reading his Bible. His church, Greenisland Baptist has been supportive since he went missing.

“I’d ask anyone who has CCTV at their home to check the footage. Even if you don’t think Robert would have been near your home, please review the footage from October 17.

“If you know anything about where Robert is, please call police on 101.”

Robert is 6ft tall, slim with blue eyes, dirty fair hair and facial stubble. He was believed to have been wearing a dark, waterproof coat, a grey/black hooded top and a green beanie style hat.

Northern Irish band Snow Patrol have supported efforts to help locate the father-of-three.

Calling for his safe return on social media, the group said: “Our friend Robert Holmes has been missing since Wednesday. Last seen in the Mossley area. If anyone has any information, please call 101 or 999.”

Thanking the band and the community for their support, Joanne said: “All of the campaigning on social media to try and find Robert is much appreciated. People keep calling with us and it means a lot.”

Police are continuing to search the local area.

Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “Robert if you read or hear this appeal, please get in touch with your family or with us. I would also appeal to anyone who has seen Robert, or knows of his current whereabouts, to please make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 557 17/10/18.”

Members of the Community Rescue Service have also been conducting searches across the region.

A spokesperson said: “In addition to PSNI Newtownabbey and police Air Support we were assisted by colleagues from Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North.

“These searches have continued each day since last Wednesday with CRS being assisted again by our colleagues from SARDA IN and searches being carried out in other locations by colleagues from North West Mountain Rescue Team.”