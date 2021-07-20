Jordanstown crash claims life of motorcyclist

Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where sadly, the male rider of a black Suzuki motorbike was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2383 of 19/07/21. The Shore Road was closed for a time and diversions were in place, but it has since re-opened.