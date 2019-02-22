Kelly to run in mum’s memory

Ballyclare mum-of-five, Kelly Kidd, is all set to run charity 10k race for the Stroke Association on Sunday, February 24.

Following the sudden passing of her mum in May 2018, Kelly is determined to run not only to raise vital funds for the charity but also to raise awareness of stroke amongst the NI public.

Stay at home mum Kelly (37) said: “I lost my mum very suddenly in May 2018 completely out of the blue, she hadn’t been unwell - she’d just enjoyed her 62nd birthday.

“I remember talking to her early in the day and then receiving the call late that night to tell me she was seriously ill. I decided I would run the Resolution Run and support the Stroke Association in the Belfast City Marathon in memory of her.

“I find running so therapeutic. I know a lot of people say that but when I’m out there on my own I just listen to my music and go for it. I have five children so it gives me a good excuse to take some time out just for me.

“I think if you’re going to do the hard work and run a marathon then you’re better running for a cause that motivates you. It keeps you focused when training gets tough and when you need that inspiration.”

Kelly is planning to use the 10K Stroke Association Resolution Run, as part of her training programme for her ultimate challenge - the Deep RiverRock Belfast city Marathon on May 5. This year, the Stroke Association are an official charity partner for the event.

Kelly added: “I ran the marathon before as part of a relay team. I was enjoying myself so much that, after my leg, I ran on and probably covered 17 miles.

“I’ll always remember as I crossed the finish line, my mum was there to meet me and because I didn’t get a medal that time, she always said that one day I would get my medal. So I suppose this one’s for her and I’m doing it in her memory.”

Building on a very successful event in 2018, the Stroke Association Resolution Run Belfast 5K or 10K is happening on Sunday at Queens Sport, Upper Malone Road from 11am (registration from 10am).

The charity’s Resolution Run campaign is a series of walking or running events where participants can choose from two distances and raise essential funds for the Stroke Association, all while improving their health and reducing their own risk of stroke.

Due to high demand, the Resolution Run Belfast has now completely sold out. However the charity would welcome volunteers to come along, help make it happen and support with marshalling and logistics.

For more information contact Stroke Association on 02890508020 or search Stroke Association NI on Facebook/Twitter.