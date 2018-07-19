Lord Nelson ship to pass through Belfast Lough

The public will be invited to view the tall ship Lord Nelson as it undertakes a ‘close pass’ through Belfast Lough on August 14.

The vessel will be on its return journey from Belfast as part of the Lord Dannatt Round Britain Challenge.

The challenge forms part of remembrance activities across the UK to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

Plans were initially discussed to berth the ship in Carrickfergus during its voyage.

However, following investigations with the Harbour Master and the ship’s operators, it was determined that the 52-metre vessel was unsuitable for any mooring point in the town.

It will instead travel to Belfast to berth.