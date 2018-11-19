Man who fell from Belfast ‘party bike’ and later died is named

The young man who became ill and fell from a Belfast ‘party bike’ last week has been named.

Friends of Niall Lyttle have been paying tributes to the university student with one describing him as “a cheeky chappy that always loved putting a smile on your face”.

Mr Lyttle died on Sunday after becoming ill and falling from the Wee Toast Tours vehicle in Belfast’s Amelia Street on Wednesday.

He was a member of the East Coast Blaze inline hockey club based at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey and a former pupil at Edmund Rice College.

In a Facebook post, the hockey club said its members had “experienced a great loss”.

A club spokesperson said: It’s with heavy hearts that we share this news and ask everyone in our community to watch over his loving mother Sharon.

“The Lyttle family has been such an integral part of ECB and we consider ourselves lucky to have had Niall to be apart of our ECB family. He was one of the kindest, hard working and most courageous young man we’ve had the opportunity of knowing.”

The statement adds: “He turned into a gentle giant just like his father and he was a cheeky chappy that always loved putting a smile on your face. Niall’s spirit will live on and he’ll be remembered every time we put our jersey on.”

Edmund Rice College said the school’s past pupil “will always be remembered as a wonderful pupil who always had a smile on his face, with such a warm and positive personality.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a man involved in a fall from a moving vehicle in Belfast city centre on Wednesday 14 November has died in hospital.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”