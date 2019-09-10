Mayor’s Charity Golf Day

Allen Park will be the setting for the Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey’s Charity Golf Day on September 29.

Tee off times: available 11am-2pm. Cost: £15 members/£25 visitors includes Sunday carvery and a drink. To book e-mail david.mckee@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk. There will be prizes for various categories including: First Team (4x S1 Trolleys), Second Team (4x Galvin Green ¼ Zips), First Male and also First Female (Moto caddy Golf bag).

All proceeds to the Mayor’s charities: Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Fund for Children.