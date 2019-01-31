McClelland selected to stand in council election

SDLP representative, Cllr Noreen McClelland has been selected to stand in May’s Local Government Elections.

Cllr McClelland will contest the Glengormley Urban DEA.

She currently represents this DEA after securing 737 first preference votes in 2014.

Welcoming her selection on social media, she said: “Absolutely delighted to have been selected to represent the SDLP in Glengormley Urban.”

Cllr McClelland’s sitting party colleagues Ald Thomas Burns (Airport), Cllr Roisin Lynch (Antrim) and Cllr Ryan Wilson (Dunsilly) have also been selected to stand in the upcoming election on Thursday, May 2.