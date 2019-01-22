Motorists urged to drive with caution due to snow

Road users are being advised to reduce their speed due to snow lying in a number of areas across Newtownabbey.

The Times understands snow is starting to lie on roads in Ballyclare, Mallusk and Glengormley.

The Department for Infrastructure has stated there is snow lying on the M2 motorway.

A spokesperson said: “Take care on the M2 from Randalstown to the hill section due to lying snow.

“Reduce your speed and keep your distance.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Folks, the weather isn’t great out there with snow/sleet being reported in many places.

“Please don’t travel if you don’t have to.”

The weather is also impacting on events in the region.

Rev John Dickinson said: “Due to the snow that is falling in Carnmoney the Girls’ Brigade company and the Presbyterian Women’s branch of Carnmoney Church, due for tonight have been cancelled.”

Tonight’s Courtyard Community Choir rehearsals have also been cancelled. Commenting on social media, a spokesperson said: “SORRY FOLKS - but due to this afternoon’s snowfall we have decided to cancel this evening‘s practice.”