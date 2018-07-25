Motorway crash sparked delays for drivers

A collison on one of Northern Ireland's busiest motorways caused delays for motorists this morning.

Just before 9am, TrafficWatch NI, operated by the Department of Infrastructure, reported a crash on the M2 affecting traffic heading north just after junction 5 at Templepatrick.

Motorists should expect delays

Motorists were advised to expect long delays as a result.

Around 9:26am an update revealed the collision had been cleared with the vehicles involved moved to the hard shoulder.

The incident has been cleared and traffic is moving as normal.