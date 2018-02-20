Nature event to be staged in village

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest nature events is taking place this weekend.

Ballynure and District Community Association will be hosting the annual ‘Ballynature Day’ on Saturday, February 24.

The free event runs from noon until 5pm.

There will be over 40 stands to visit, including from Northern Irish conservation organisations and many more.

Those in attendance will be able to find out more about native wildlife and see mini-beasts, birds, bats, birds of prey, ponies and snakes.

There will be also be crafts, storytelling and face painting for children.

The event organisers are calling on volunteers to help on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Ballynure Village group said: “Could you spare an hour (or two) this Saturday between noon and 5pm to help at the ever expanding Ballynature Day?

“All three churches will have their halls filled with exhibitors and we would like volunteers to help serve tea, or hand out maps.

“Just one hour would make a big difference.”

For more information about the event, check out the Ballynure Village Facebook page.