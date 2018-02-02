New Chairman selected for South Antrim DUP Association

The South Antrim Association of the Democratic Unionist Party has elected a new leadership team for 2018 at its recent annual general meeting.

At the event on Thursday, February 1, Randalstown man Gary Logan was appointed Chairman, Paul Dunlop (Vice-chair), Allison Bennington (Secretary), Ald John Smyth (Treasurer) and Cllr Matthew Magill (Press officer).

Speaking on his selection to lead the local DUP association, Gary Logan said: “I am delighted to have been given this opportunity by the local members to chair the South Antrim DUP association for the year ahead.

“In my new role, I will seek to continue our growth as a party within this constituency following on from the very successful Westminster election campaign.

“It is my hope that we will see a further increase in our membership and host a range of events throughout the year.”

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan said he was pleased to see renewed enthusiasm from the party membership locally and to welcome the team of officers for 2018.

He added: “I look forward to working alongside the new Association officers and my team of representatives to build on recent success, continue delivering for our constituents and promote the Democratic Unionist cause.”

Also elected to represent South Antrim at the DUP Executive meetings were the Association Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Cllr Timothy Girvan and Cllr Jordan Greer.