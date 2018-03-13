New housing welcomed in Rathcoole

A new housing development is set to be completed in Rathcoole in the coming months.

The development by Apex Housing Association in Derrycoole Park will comprise 25 units which are due for completion by the end of May 2018.

North Belfast DUP representatives Nigel Dodds MP, Paula Bradley MLA and Cllr Thomas Hogg have welcomed progress on the new social housing scheme.

Nigel Dodds OBE, MP said: “I warmly welcome this development of 25 much needed new social homes in Rathcoole.

“The DUP has consistently highlighted the considerable social housing need which exists in Newtownabbey and it is pleasing to see progress being made to address this demand.

“This development, along with future schemes such as that planned for Rathmullan Drive, will provide high-quality social housing for those currently on the waiting list for Rathcoole. We will continue to lobby the Housing Executive to identify other suitable locations for additional social housing in the area.”

Cllr Thomas Hogg added: “This development at Derrycoole Park is one of many new social housing schemes either under construction or in the pipeline for Rathcoole.

“It is an exciting time for the estate with many former brownfield sites being transformed to provide much-needed local housing.

“This represents the physical regeneration of the area and will be great news for the many local residents currently on the housing waiting list.”