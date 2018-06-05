New Mayor and Deputy appointed

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council selected a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor at its annual meeting last night.

In line with council protocol,this year the position of Mayor will be filled by a UUP representative, while the DUP nominated for the Deputy Mayor’s role.

Deputy Mayor, Ald John Smyth.

Airport DEA representative, Cllr Paul Michael was appointed mayor, with Antrim DEA representative Ald John Smyth announced as the deputy.

Following the meeting, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Michael said: “I am delighted to be elected as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and look forward to meeting all of the borough’s residents, schools, local community and voluntary groups throughout the year ahead.

“A big thank you to each and every one of you for all your support. Delighted to be elected Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey at tonight’s council meeting.”

Deputy Mayor, Ald Smyth added: “Great honour to be elected Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey along with The Mayor, Paul Michael. I am looking forward to an amazing year.”

Commenting on the new selections, a council spokesperson said: “The new Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey for the 2018/19 term is Cllr Paul Michael and the new Deputy Mayor is Ald John Smyth - we wish them every success for the year ahead.”

Congratulating Cllr Michael on his appointment, UUP group leader, Ald Mark Cosgrove said: “I am sure Paul will provide outstanding service for all residents in the borough during his time as mayor.

“I would like to congratulate him on his appointment and recognise him as the first mayor from the legacy Antrim council.

“The Ulster Unionist Party have tried to have a genuine balance between both legacy councils when selecting positions of responsibility in the new council.

“I wish Paul well as he takes up this role.”