New principal appointed at Carrickfergus Grammar School

Carrickfergus Grammar School’s board of governors has congratulated James Maxwell on his appointment as the school’s next principal.

Mr Maxwell is currently head teacher of Markethill High School, Co. Armagh.

Kieran Mulvenna.

He will take up his post in Carrickfergus following the retirement of current principal Kieran Mulvenna on March 31.

Mr Mulvenna said: “I am delighted at Mr Maxwell’s appointment and have no doubt that the future of Carrickfergus Grammar School is in the very best of hands.

“I look forward to working with Mr Maxwell over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for pupils, parents and staff.”

Mr Mulvenna has worked at the North Road school for almost 30 years and has been at the helm since 2009.