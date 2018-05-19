Newtownabbey homes destroyed by blaze

A number of homes in Newtownabbey's Ballyduff estate have been destroyed by fire.

Around 50 firefighters from Glengormley and Belfast battled the massive blaze at a row of houses in Ballyduff Gardens on Saturday evening.

Firefighters battle to stop the blaze spreading.

It's not yet known how the blaze started, but it's thought an oil tank caught fire and spread to parked cars and neighbouring properties.

According to one eyewitness, at least four homes were completely gutted and a number of cars destroyed.

Despite the ferocity of the fire, it's believed no-one was seriously injured.

