Newtownabbey residents’ concerns over Universal Credit

A series of Universal Credit information evenings are to be held in the Newtownabbey area.

The first will be held in Mossley Mill this evening (Thursday, November 22) and will be hosted by Cllr Julian McGrath.

The second event is on November 27 in Ballyclare Community Concerns and is being organised by John Blair MLA and Alliance activist Gary English.

Delivered by benefit experts from Advice NI, the sessions will take place between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Speaking about the events, Mr Blair said: “The introduction of Universal Credit is the biggest change to the benefits system in several decades. People are very concerned about the changes and they need as much information as possible to make the right choices.

“It is vital that everyone is prepared for what’s coming. All are welcome at the meeting and I look forward to seeing local residents at these meetings.”

Cllr McGrath commented: “A number of concerned residents have been in touch with me about these benefit changes. It is clear that there are a lot of people worried by the situation. I would encourage anyone with concerns about their benefits to come along and have their questions answered.”

Echoing this, Gary English said: “I would like to thank Advice NI for their help in setting up this session. Their expert, independent advice is just what local residents need to help them through the switch to Universal Credit.”

If you need more information about the event, or about changes to benefits, Mr Blair points out he can be contacted on 02890840930 or via southantrim@johnblairmla.com