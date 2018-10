The Knockagh Area Group of Women’s Institutes held a “one-day school” in Templepatrick Church Hall on Saturday October 6.

Members learned felting with tutor Shelley Steele, beading with tutor Margaret Jack, scrapbooking with tutor Jacquie Milligan and soft toys with tutor, Sophia Maybin.

Jacquie Milligan with her scrapbooking class.

Shelley Steele with her felting class.