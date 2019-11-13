Alan McDonald’s emotional London comments remembered

As Northern Ireland prepare for their crunch Euro 2020 qualifier at Windsor Park this weekend, inspirational words from Alan McDonald were shared on the national team’s social media pages today.

Michael O’Neill’s side take on the Netherlands in what could be his final home game in charge after being appointed Stoke City manager last week.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, a clip of Alan McDonald, who lived in Newtownabbey, was posted on the Northern Ireland National Team social media channels.

The video, from this day in 1985, was recorded after McDonald helped the team secure qualification for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico with a 0-0 draw against England at Wembley Stadium.

In the interview, Alan famously said: “Anyone who says that was a fix can come and see me and I’ll tell them it wasn’t a fix.”

The video was captioned today: “Alan McDonald. A man who gave his all for the shirt. Legend.”

The former Queens Park Rangers star and Glentoran manager passed away on June 23 2012.