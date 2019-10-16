American family connections explored in Templepatrick

The North of Ireland Family History Society (NIFHS) is starting its 40th anniversary celebrations and is inviting people to a special talk in Templepatrick.

Past generations of your family left here and went to America. What happened to them? Where did they go? If you can ‘jump the pond’ with your research, you may be able to fill in gaps in your family tree and connect with cousins who have precious family photos and stories to share with you.

Donna Moughty, a visiting professional genealogist from America, will talk about what records are available for the time and place where your relatives settled.

She will focus on online records and will outline strategies for how to use them effectively. She also asks the question: ‘should I do a DNA test?’

This is a ‘must-attend’ event for anyone with American branches in their family tree. Your American cousins may be looking for you. Attend this talk to learn how to find them and connect with them.

Booking is not required for this event which starts at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 20. Admission £5. Venue: Castle Upton Suite, Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick.

This talk is part of a special year-long programme of events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of NIFHS.