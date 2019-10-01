Anthony completes gruelling marathon and swim for cancer charity

Jordanstown man Anthony Bannon has raised £2,000 for Friends of the Cancer Centre by taking part in the Belfast City Marathon and a swim across Belfast Lough.

Anthony laced up his trainers and took part in the marathon in May completing the race in under 2 hours and 59 minutes.

However, Anthony’s fundraising did not stop there, and along with a team of others he took part in a swim across Belfast Lough to raise even more funds for the charity.

Anthony said: “Like a lot of families affected by cancer, I wanted to give something back and raise money for Friends of the Cancer Centre and support the great work they do. Hopefully by raising this money we’ll be able to help more families through difficult times.”

A spokesperson for the charity said: “For over 30 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

“The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which can help patients through a difficult time.

“Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefitting patients and their families.”

Fundraising Officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Amy Reynolds added: “I’d like to thank Anthony and his wider family network for their support during his fundraising mission. The money raised will make a very big difference to the lives of patients and their families right across Northern Ireland.”

If you would like to support local people affected by cancer by taking part in an event for Friends of the Cancer Centre, contact the charity on 028 9069 9393 or visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com