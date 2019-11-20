Anti-incinerator campaigners meet with arc21

Campaigners have reiterated their opposition to a proposed waste treatment facility in the Mallusk area.

It follows a presentation last night (Tuesday) by NoArc21 to the joint committee of the management body behind the controversial project.

The community group was established to highlight residents’ concerns over arc21’s plans for a waste incinerator and associated facilities in the Boghill Road area of Mallusk.

The Department for Infrastructure announced in September 2017 that full planning permission had been granted for the facility at the Hightown Quarry site. However, last year the Court of Appeal ruled that Stormont officials did not have the legal authority to grant permission for the facility.

Following the meeting, Colin Buick of NoArc21 said: “Until we have confirmation from arc21 that the project is no longer proceeding, the fight goes on. We have been asking for this meeting now for six years and it was the

first time we were able to put our case to the entire Arc21 group.”

Mr Buick said they were informed that arc21 - an amalgamation of local authorities, including Belfast City and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councils that will ultimately decide whether to proceed with the development - are at the “fact finding stage” and are due to consider visiting a waste incinerator in Dublin.

Noting cross-party support for their campaign, Mr Buick said the group reiterated their position that there is no need for incinerators, which he alleged “are almost on a par with coal on accelerating climate change and form no part of a circular economy”.

In response, a spokesperson for arc21 said there has been an open invitation for the community group to meet with them since their inception.

He added: “This was a welcome opportunity to listen to NoArc21’s views on proposals for publicly-owned, modern waste infrastructure. These proposals are part of arc21’s constituent councils’ legally required waste management plan.

“Although modern waste treatment facilities are new technology for Northern Ireland, they are commonplace throughout Europe and Scandinavia. By diverting waste from landfill the new facilities will improve recycling rates, produce fewer greenhouse gases, help tackle waste crime and produce renewable energy. They will make a positive contribution towards both the response to the climate change emergency and the circular economy.

“There will also be significant employment opportunities during construction and operation, scope to support further local economic development and a visitor centre, primarily for educational purposes, that will also be made available to the local community.

“It was an informative and helpful event that we hope marks the start of an ongoing conversation.”