Antrim and Newtownabbey Council signs up to British/Irish Sign Language Charter

The BSL/ISL Charter is designed to empower local Deaf communities and resolve barriers between service providers and Deaf people while increasing awareness of Deaf issues.

By signing the Charter, the local authority pledges to consult formally and informally with the local Deaf community on a regular basis, ensure access for Deaf people to the council’s information and services and support Deaf children and families in the borough to live a more fulfilled life.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “It is a privilege to sign this charter on behalf of the council.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb, Robin Ash of the British Deaf Association and Cllr Mark Cooper who brought the motion to Council, with a copy of the British/Irish Sign Langiage Charter. They are joined by invited guests who witnessed the signing event at Theatre at The Mill.

“Through the implementation of our current Disability Action Plan, we are committed to ensuring that Deaf people are empowered through greater involvement in decision making processes, improving their access to facilities and services and contributing to a fully inclusive life in our borough.”

----

