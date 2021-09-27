Antrim and Newtownabbey Council signs up to British/Irish Sign Language Charter
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has celebrated International Day of Sign languages by signing up to the British/Irish Sign Language Charter, committing to promote better access to public services for Deaf communities.
The BSL/ISL Charter is designed to empower local Deaf communities and resolve barriers between service providers and Deaf people while increasing awareness of Deaf issues.
By signing the Charter, the local authority pledges to consult formally and informally with the local Deaf community on a regular basis, ensure access for Deaf people to the council’s information and services and support Deaf children and families in the borough to live a more fulfilled life.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “It is a privilege to sign this charter on behalf of the council.
“Through the implementation of our current Disability Action Plan, we are committed to ensuring that Deaf people are empowered through greater involvement in decision making processes, improving their access to facilities and services and contributing to a fully inclusive life in our borough.”
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.