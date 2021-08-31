Appeal launched to find man last seen at Antrim Area Hospital
Police are concerned about the whereabouts of 27-year-old Kurtis Mitchell.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “He was last seen at approximately 12.10 hours yesterday (Monday, August 30) at Antrim Area Hospital.
“He has links to the Ballymena area. If you have information as to Kurtis’ whereabouts, please phone PSNI on 101 and quote police serial number 1196 of 30/08/21.”
