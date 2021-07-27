Ballyclare band raises £1,700 to help young cancer patient

The flute band conducted a collection during their annual parade in Ballyclare on July 17 and also received the backing of businesses in the town and bands from across the province.

In total, £1,690 was raised, with the money going to help nine-year-old, Poppy Ogle.

The band’s Vice Chairman, Scott McDowell said: “The band wishes to thank all those who donated generously to such a worthy cause.

The parade was staged on July 17.

“It was great to have the parade this year, and although it didn’t hit the heights of previous years, due to the pandemic, it was great to hear the sound of marching bands once again in Ballyclare.

“Ballyclare Protestant Boys’ are well known for raising funds for important charities and once again when we heard of young Poppy’s plight, we were only to happy to muck in and do what we could to help.”

