Ballyduff centre rededicated to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary year

This initiative was proposed by a number of local residents and agreed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council as part of ‘A Country’s Centenary for Our Community’ – the local authority’s programme to mark the 100-year anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland.

Ballyduff Community Centre is a council-owned and managed facility which first opened in 1975 and was extensively refurbished in 2012. It has seen a diverse range of groups using the building during its 46-year history.

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I wish to thank the council staff for their service over the lifetime of the building, including the current caretaker, for the contribution they have made, and continue to make, to this facility and the local community.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb and Cllr Stephen Ross, Elected Members, council officers and invited guests at Ballyduff Community Centre rededication.

“I would like to acknowledge the contribution of the council’s Northern Ireland Centenary Working Group of elected members and community representatives, Chaired by Cllr Dunlop, who have designed and delivered a comprehensive programme to mark this significant year. This event as well as many others achieves a lasting legacy for this programme.

“It is an honour and privilege for me to share in the renaming of this centre and unveil a plaque to mark this occasion.”

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb with staff from Ballyduff Kids' Club and the winner of the colouring competition.

