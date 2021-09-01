Bike stands introduced in Whiteabbey

Detailing the introduction of the bike stands, a spokesperson for Whiteabbey Village Business Association said: “After working with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council we now have cycle racks erected at each end of the village.

“This is just the start of the work of the five-year strategy that the association has to promote business and improve the appearance of the village.”

Welcoming the move, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “It is great to see new infrastructure to encourage cycling in the area. Whiteabbey village can get quite congested, and the benefits to people’s health and the environment, means that cycling is becoming more popular locally.

New bike stands have been constructed in Whiteabbey.

“I hope to see even more local cycling infrastructure in the future so that people can gain the full benefits of this eco-friendly means of travel.”

