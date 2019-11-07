Breastfeeding to be encouraged across the borough

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is to encourage breastfeeding by signing up to the Public Health Agency ‘Breastfeeding Welcome’ scheme.

The move comes after a motion was proposed by Alliance Airport representative, Cllr Victoria McAuley.

Commenting on the scheme, Cllr McAuley said: “As a healthcare professional and breastfeeding mum, I know the benefits of breastfeeding to both mum and baby, however Northern Ireland has one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding in the UK and this needs to change.

“Within the council, there is a draft breastfeeding policy for employees. I would like to see this developed further, implemented and extended to all visitors to council buildings and facilities.

“Following approval of my motion by the Policy and Governance Committee, I am pleased that council will sign up to the Public Health Agency ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here’ scheme in order to normalise and increase visibility of breastfeeding.

“Local government has an important role in leading the way in depicting breastfeeding as the norm and I am pleased Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has taken this important step.”